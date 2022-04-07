Mexico Returns 32 Irregular Cuban Migrants







Havana, April 6 (ACN) A group of 32 irregular Cuban migrants was returned to the island on Wednesday from Mexico in tune with migration accords signed by the two countries.



Twenty four men, seven women and one minor were returned to Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport as they were submitted to PCR tests for COVID-19 before heading back to their places. With this operation, Mexico has returned 891 irregular migrants to the island this year.



In 2022, the governments of Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Mexico and the US Coast Guard Service have returned 1 506 Cubans by sea or air operations.



Cuban migration authorities have reiterated how risky is for the life of these migrants such movements which expose them to kidnapping, rape, extortion and other events.



The US administration has not honored for four years in a row the migration accords with Cuba and their commitment to issue a minimum of 20 thousand visas annually, which along with the complex scenario imposed by the pandemic and the strengthening of the US blockade of Cuba are factors that encourage irregular migration.



The Cuban government has insisted in the need to honor the US-Cuba Joint Declaration on migration issues signed on January 12, 1917, in which the two sides penned their commitment to the prevention of irregular migration and prevent illegal and risky departure of Cubans.