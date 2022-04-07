Cuban President Meets US Agriculture Entrepreneurs





Havana, April 6 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with a group of US agricultural entrepreneurs who are attending the 3rd US-Cuba Agriculture Business Conference underway till Friday in Havana.



According to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency, the head of state acknowledged the role played by the US agriculture sector in boosting relations between the two peoples and ratified Cuba’s willingness to keep expanding trade links.



The First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party thanked the US entrepreneurs for their presence here in such a complex moment and said that there is potential to jointly forge bridges and roads.



Diaz-Canel described the Conference underway in Havana as an event that corroborates the will of US and Cuban producers to work together.



The event, the third of its kind, take place in a scenario marked by the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba and after two years under the COVID-19 pandemic.

