Cuban President Welcomes Renowned Mexican Intellectual





Havana, April 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed Mexican intellectual Fernando Buen Abad at Havana’s Palace of the Revolution.



On his twitter account, Diaz-Canel wrote about his meeting on Tuesday with the Mexican journalist, academician and movie director, whom he described as a great friend of Cuba.



We talked about media war, the need to combine our forces and this huge battle of ideas which we need to wage and win, said the Cuban head of state.



The visiting Mexican intellectual was acknowledged today at the University of Havana for his outstanding work in defense of a real society of information and communication.



We are amidst a war which is aims at killing the liberation-oriented will of the peoples’ said the Mexican intellectual during a meeting with students and professor of the Havana University.



He insisted in the need to make communication a priority of the political agenda of leftist movements, organizations and political parties in this region. “It is time to reorganize ourselves said the Mexican intellectual.”