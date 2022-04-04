President of Cuban parliament congratulates young people and pioneers on anniversary of their organizations









HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, sent warm congratulations to Cuban youth and pioneers on the occasion of today's 60th and 61st anniversaries of the founding of the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym) and the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM by its Spanish acronym).



The missive is addressed to Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the National Committee of the UJC, and Rosa Maria Ramirez, national president of the OPJM, and in it expresses:

Dear pioneers and young Cubans:



This April 4 the Organization of Pioneers " Jose Marti" (OPJM) and the Young Communist League (UJC) arrive at their 61st and 60th anniversaries, respectively, at the forefront of the main tasks and programs of the country, as has happened at other times in our history.

As expressed by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz: "To believe in the youth is to see in them, in addition to enthusiasm, capacity; in addition to energy, responsibility; in addition to youth, hardiness, heroism, character, will, love for the Homeland, faith in the Homeland! Love for the Revolution, faith in the Revolution, self-confidence, deep conviction that youth can, that youth is capable, deep conviction that great tasks can be placed on the shoulders of youth!".



When we say that, together with you, #VamosConTodo, we do so fully assuming those words of Fidel and with the absolute certainty that you are faithful continuators of the revolutionary work.



This has been shown today by raising the flags of work, study and defense of the country; in the front line in the confrontation of all our people against the COVID-19 pandemic; in the development of our vaccines, vaccine candidates and in the commitment to scientific and health work against the new coronavirus; in permanent creative resistance against the imperialist blockade and the challenges of our Homeland; in the actions of transformation in neighborhoods and communities to build Socialism from there, with unity, participation and popular control; among other examples.



At present, the role of the new generations in the different sectors of the country and in the permanent defense of our principles in the face of imperialist aggressions continues to be decisive.



We ratify this conviction from our memory as the young man who one day was also a member of the Association of Young Rebels (AJR) and the UJC, with the full confidence that you are the present and the future of the Homeland.



On behalf of the National Assembly of People's Power; of its Commission for Youth, Children and Equal Rights for Women; and on my own behalf; I extend my special congratulations to all the pioneers and young Cubans, especially to those who work intensely as district delegates or deputies, as well as those who work in the Auxiliary Offices of our Parliament.