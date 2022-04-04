Díaz-Canel praises Cuban youth’s role in socialist transformation





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) “The heroic deeds of our youth are very much present these days and make an invaluable contribution to the revolutionary process,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said during a day of volunteer work in this city.



The president reasserted his confidence in young people and their enthusiastic commitment to and optimism about the main actions to help develop the nation and its socialist project.



“The political will of the country will always be to provide spaces for participation where the concerns and the innovative and creative thinking of these young people will have room,” he stressed.



Díaz-Canel stated his regret that some young Cubans who fail to realize their life projects in the country become the target of the double standard of U.S. policy in its eagerness to encourage irregular migration to sabotage the work of the Revolution and subversive campaigns promoted in social networks that twist the Cuban reality.



“The integral formation of Cuban citizens requires a solidarity-based policy consistent with the revolutionary principles of justice, humanitarian ethics and emancipation from all forms of prejudice and discrimination,” he added.



Díaz-Canel received the commemorative coin for the 60th Anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) in recognition of his leadership and for being an example of loyalty to the legacy of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.



April 4 marks the 60th anniversary of the UJC and the 61st anniversary of the José Martí Pioneer Students Organization, celebrated throughout Cuba in the conviction that the new generations are going all out in support of the Homeland and the achievements of the Revolution.