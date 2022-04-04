World Peace Council rejects US blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) Socorro Gómes, president of the World Peace Council, denounced the impact of the U.S. blockade against Cuba for more than six decades and highlighted the example of the Caribbean island in its struggle to move forward.



"The blockade kills, it is criminal, it is unilateral and it must end. The United States must let Cuba live in peace", stressed the Brazilian activist in her intervention on the Russian YouTube channel Europe for Cuba, in her transmission of the media marathon in solidarity with the island nation.

She indicated that for the militants who fight for peace around the world, the defense of Cuba's rights guarantees is very important, Prensa Latina news agency reported in a dispatch from Moscow.



Gómes pointed out that Cuba decided to defend itself as a nation determined to be independent and master of its destiny and made a Revolution based on the rights and needs of the most humble and oppressed.



"It broke with the domination of colonialism and U.S. imperialism and conquered its sovereignty, fruit of the great unity of its people, who have tried to build a just, sovereign, humanist, solidarity and internationalist society on its path of socialist construction," Gomes pointed out.



She said that throughout 60 years, the small island has had to face the United States, "the most cruel, perverse power and its lawless government", which continues to beat and try to suffocate the Cuban population so that desperation leads the people to rebel against their revolutionary authorities.



"It is their way of trying to get Cuba to bend to the selfish designs of hegemonic domination. It is the same thing that U.S. imperialism is trying to do around the world," she emphasized.



The Latin American leader stated that this U.S. policy is maintained in spite of the resolutions approved by the United Nations during 29 years with the support of most of the nations of the world, which vote against this criminal monstrosity.



The extraterritorial nature of the blockade measures allows Washington to sanction companies, banks and institutions that trade with Cuba and to bring them before the U.S. courts. What is the objective? To break and defeat the Cuban Revolution.



She commented that this blockade has been accompanied by the mercenary invasion of Playa Girón, in addition to years of attacks, sabotage and media warfare. "However, Cuba's response was more education, more health, more revolution, more internationalism," he said.

Gomes stressed that the cruelty of U.S. policy was exposed to the public light during the last few years, when in the midst of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it banned the sale of medicines and food to Cuba.



Se mentioned that while the world was looking for solutions, when cooperation and solidarity among peoples and nations was more necessary, the United States selfishly tightened sanctions against the island and banned the sale of medical instruments, means of health protection and raw materials for the production of medicines.



"Cuba's response to that situation was to work with determination, shrewdness, intelligence and sovereignty to discover four vaccines against COVID-19," he stressed.



Se highlighted how in this period of difficulties for all humanity, the Caribbean nation deployed its brigades of health professionals around the world, helping several countries.



"In other words, Cuba responds with humanism, with solidarity, with cooperation," while the U.S. government attacks it, he said.



She expressed that, nevertheless, "the decadent empire has clashed with the wishes of a dignified, sovereign people, determined to build its own destiny in the face of brute force".



The president of the World Peace Council said that Cuba, with its example, has won the support of solidarity movements, as well as the respect and admiration of all the peoples of the world.