Díaz-Canel receives delegation of Mexican parliamentarians





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel held on Saturday a fraternal exchange at the Palace of the Revolution with a group of legislators from the United Mexican States visiting our country.



The Mexican delegation, headed by Senator Higinio Martínez, developed an intense work agenda in Havana between April 1 and 2, on the occasion of the XVII Cuba-Mexico Interparliamentary Meeting.



During the cordial meeting, the Cuban President highlighted the historical ties and brotherhood existing between both countries and thanked the senators, deputies and the Parliamentary Friendship Group for their solidarity and their pronouncements for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the Government of the United States of America against our nation. He also highlighted the importance of the Joint Declaration adopted by both delegations at the end of the inter-parliamentary event held in the Cuban capital.



The Mexican legislators reiterated their willingness to continue strengthening bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest. They also highlighted the close ties that unite both peoples in different areas, demanded the elimination of the blockade against Cuba and reiterated their rejection of its extraterritorial nature.



Also present on the Mexican side were Senator Beatriz Paredes, president of the Commission on Foreign Relations for Latin America and the Caribbean of this legislative body; and Congresswomen Karla Almazán, vice-president of the Board of the Chamber of Deputies, and Blanca Alcalá; among other parliamentarians.



Also in attendance were Ana María Mari Machado and Homero Acosta Álvarez, vice-president and secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power, respectively; Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, minister of Foreign Affairs; presidents of permanent working commissions of the Cuban legislature; Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, director general for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Cuban Foreign Ministry; and Abel Prieto Jiménez, president of the Cuba-Mexico Parliamentary Friendship Group.