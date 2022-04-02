Cuban hotels obtain energy certification





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) The Iberostar Selection Varadero, Blau Varadero, Melia Varadero and Royalton Hicacos Resort & Spa hotels were granted today energy certifications endorsed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).



According to a Prensa Latina, the four facilities belong to the Cubanacan group, and demonstrated efficiency in the use and consumption of energy, and measurement, documentation and presentation of reports on the subject.



The legitimization corresponds to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard, and supports the actions to manage and improve energy performance in the selected establishments.



The four certified facilities operate as all-inclusive, under the management of renowned international companies.



Both Iberostar Selection Varadero and Melia Varadero focus their offers on family vacations, group vacations, weddings and events.



Meanwhile, Blau Varadero and Royalton Hicacos only welcome adult guests, to whom they offer intimate, relaxing and entertaining environments.



According to the article, these facilities have won several awards such as the Traveller's Choice (formerly Certificate of Excellence) from Tripadvisor and the Special Awards from the German website HolidayCheck.