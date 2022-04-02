Cuba awards Friendship Medal to Syrian ambassador to the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and minister of foreign relations, awarded today in Havana the Medal of Friendship to Idris Mayya, ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to Cuba.



Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, deputy minister of foreign affairs, highlighted the meritorious work of the diplomat since 2017 to strengthen, even more, the strong ties of friendship and solidarity that Cuba and Syria have maintained since August 11, 1965, the date on which relations were first established between the two nations.



Mayya thanked the Cuban presidency for the gesture and reiterated the intention to continue working to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas, and more strongly in the economic sphere.



Fernando Gonzalez Llort, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and president of the Cuban Friendship Institute, and Angel Arzuaga Reyes, coordinator of the international relations department of the Central Committee of the PCC, attended the meeting.



The ceremony was also attended by directors and officials of the ministry of foreign relations, representatives of Cuban state and government agencies and institutions, as well as the embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic.



The award, granted by the Cuban presidency, was presented to Idris Mayya on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Cuba in the next few days.