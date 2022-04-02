Diaz-Canel presides over evaluation assembly of the party in eastern Cuban province





BAYAMO, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the countryRepublic, heads today, in this eastern city, the evaluation assembly of the militants in the Granma.



Accompanied by Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the secretariat and head of the ideological department, he will share the transcendental day of debates with the more than 200 delegates and guests invited to the assembly, which is taking place in the theater of the Provincial Committee of the PCC.



Federico Hernandez Hernandez, top political leader of the territory, presented to the plenary a synthesis of the report which, with depth and critical sense, analyzes the role of the communists of Granma in the concretion of the ideas, the concepts and principles of the PCC.



In a difficult context, due to the COVID 19 and the tightening of the US blockade against Cuba, Granma worked according to the approved structure and objectives, without neglecting the priorities of the National Development Plan until 2030, and giving special attention to the development of food production, given the potential of the agricultural sector, he stressed.



As a result, he noted that the Municipal Self-Supply Program shows growth in the harvest and distribution of food crops such as plantain, cassava, sweet potato and, to a lesser extent, malanga.



The cultivation of vegetables, grains and fruits is also progressing, as well as the promotion of small livestock and aquaculture, while the urban, suburban and family agriculture movement is making modest progress, but needs to increase yields in all localities in order to meet the requirements in accordance with the number of inhabitants, Hernandez concluded.