Havana hosts 17th Cuba-Mexico interparliamentary meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) From today until Saturday, Havana is hosting the 17th Cuba-Mexico interparliamentary meeting, an event that will strengthen relations between the legislative bodies of both nations.



Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) and the Council of State, will preside over the meeting, which is being held at the emblematic Hotel Nacional in Havana.



According to a statement published on the ANPP website, Mexican senators and representatives, as well as Cuban parliamentarians, will participate in four panels that will address issues of mutual interest in economic relations; health collaboration, especially in the period of the COVID-19 pandemic; cooperation on topics of the multilateral agenda; and educational, cultural and sports links.



The official program of the meeting includes visits to scientific centers located in Havana, among other activities, and at the end of this important event, the delegations are expected to issue a Final Declaration.



This meeting is the first of a series of important events to be held by both nations between April and May, which will conclude with the official visit to Cuba of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexican president.



The opening ceremony was attended by Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the ANPP; Homero Acosta, secretary of the ANPP; Angel Arzuaga, deputy head of the international relations department of the Central Committee, as well as deputy ministers and representatives from the Caribbean nation.



The participants from Mexico include Senator Higinio Martinez; Alfredo Femat Bañuelos, chairman of the foreign relations commission of the chamber of deputies; Miguel Diaz Reynoso, Mexican ambassador to Cuba, and parliamentarians from that nation.



In June 1996, the National Assembly of People's Power and the Congress of the Union of Mexico signed a protocol through which it was agreed to establish the Mexico-Cuba inter-parliamentary meetings, which have become more relevant over time.