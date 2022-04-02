Cuba marks 127th anniversary of the Duaba landing





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, evoked today on Twitter the 127th anniversary of the landing of Antonio Maceo and other expeditionaries by Duaba, an event that took place on April 1, 1895.



For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) also recalled the date on that social media.



After seven days of hazardous navigation, General Antonio Maceo, his brother Jose, Flor Crombet and a other patriots arrived in Cuba through Duaba Beach, in Baracoa, Guantanamo (eastern region).



Duaba Beach is located three kilometers west of Baracoa and was declared a National Monument on December 25, 1979.