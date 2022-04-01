Fertility Survey 2022 kicks off in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) The National Fertility Survey 2022 (EFN-2022) begins today in the country with the purpose of providing data for the design of public policies that promote a better quality of life of people of reproductive age.



The process, which includes a direct interview to those between 15 and 54 years of age, will be carried out until April 30 to inquire about issues related to socio-demographic and socioeconomic characteristics, couple relationships, reproductive intentions, contraception, distribution of tasks and work-maternity/paternity conciliation.



Due to the importance of this survey, in the midst of a demographic scenario characterized by low birth rate, which does not ensure generational replacement, the Cuban News Agency talked to Maria del Carmen Franco Suarez, deputy director of the Center for Population and Development Studies of the National Bureau of Statistics and Information, institutions responsible for conducting the study.



The specialist pointed out that these results will be representative of all people in the country in the age range of 15 to 54 years old, as they include national representativeness, both urban and rural, and of four regions: western, Havana, central and eastern.



One of the purposes of the ENF-2022 is to offer updated evidence on reproductive decisions and expectations of men and women in Cuba, including adolescents, and in this sense, she highlighted the importance of including the male population.



The 2022 National Fertility Survey is based on the need to know the determinants of fertility in Cuba, one of the most important demographic phenomena in the growth of populations and one of the main indicators of demographic change in recent decades.



It is supported by the United Nations Population Fund and the United Nations Children's Fund, and will be a training exercise for the 2022 Population and Housing Census.