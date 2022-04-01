Firefighters put out fire in a building in Havana's Vedado district





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) A fire broke out in one of the apartments of the building located at L 308, in Havana's Vedado district, Thursday afternoon, with no loss of human lives.



Specialized forces of the Cuban Fire Department, the National Revolutionary Police, the city's Medical Emergency System and neighbors of the community went to extinguish the fire.



Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the capital, and Reinaldo García Zapata, governor of the province, immediately arrived at the scene.



So far, the causes of the fire are unknown, as details will only be obtained when the extinguishing work is completed, said Osmani Arcia Peñate, president of the Municipal Assembly of People's Power of Plaza de la Revolución.



The leader confirmed the report that there were no human losses, and that the affected people were evacuated and promptly attended by the emergency services provided by SIUM ambulances.



It is estimated that three apartments in the building may have suffered material damage.



He said that the containment of the fire has been delayed because it is a place of difficult access, but it had no consequences for the surrounding buildings.



He added that there was a kind of smoke vortex which, due to the strong winds that have characterized the weather in the last few days, caused the fire to spread, but the flames were extinguished.



There was a correct organization of the confrontation by the specialized forces of the Ministry of the Interior, because they used the necessary technique, he emphasized.