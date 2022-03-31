Díaz-Canel holds fraternal meeting with Puerto Rican delegation





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez described today as fraternal his meeting with the delegation of the Hostosian National Independence Movement (MINH) of Puerto Rico that is visiting the island these days, led by its president Julio Muriente.



Díaz-Canel stressed in a message on Twitter that he reasserted in the exchange Cuba’s commitment to Puerto Rican independence and its battle against colonialism, a concern among all those who love freedom and justice.



Established on May 6, 2004, MINH is a left-wing political organization in Puerto Rico and, as such, its members who can vote in Puerto Rican elections.



MINH has called for a unicameral legislature for their country, a Constituent Assembly on the political status of the island, and a role for Puerto Rico on the international stage, especially at the United Nations.