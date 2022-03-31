Cuban Authorities Follow Concerns about Panama Visas





Havana, March 30 (ACN) The General Director for Consular Affairs and Cubans Abroad, Ernesto Soberon wrote on his Twitter account that the Cuban government keeps following concerns of Cuban citizens about Panama’s decision to impose transit visas.



The Cuban government keeps working to achieve that the Panamanian measure considers the interests of the Cuban citizens, said Soberon.



Panama has held the US administration accountable for the immigration problem and has also called the attention about some pressures on other regional governments.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday accused Washington of not honoring its legal obligation to grant at least 20 thousand visas every year. He said that the United States has put muscles for weeks on governments of this region so that they take measures against Cuban travelers; he described as cynical the closing of US doors to the emigration they have encouraged for decades.



On March 9, Panamanian authorities imposed the transit visa requirement for Cuban nationals for a 3 month period, and later they exempted citizens and crews going back to Cuba on transit through Panama.