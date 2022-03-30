Discussions on childhood, adolescence and youth continue today





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Teenage pregnancy and motherhood, hegemonic violence, academic and professional itineraries and the technological present and future of young generations will be the focus of debate this morning in the International Congress of Researchers on Childhood, Adolescence and Youth.



Other topics on the table are youth policies, rurality, the fight against racism and the public role in times of COVID-19.



At the opening session on Tuesday, Keyla Estévez García, director of the Center for Youth Studies, pointed out that this Congress will support the development of the Cuban revolutionary project through science and its commitment to the new generations, whereas Aylín Álvarez García, first secretary of the Young Communist League, stated that her organization intends to promote more effective youth policies.



The first day also featured the photo exhibition Juventudes Cubanas, 60 años de Vanguardia, along with discussions about the protection of children and teenagers, a subject enshrined in the new draft Family Code.



Scheduled until March 31, the Congress, which combines in-person attendance and online sessions, promotes a candid and open dialogue between academia and decision-makers through courses, panels, lectures and book presentations, among other events.