Cuban youth organization commits to a more effective youth policy





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym), said today that the organization intends to advance in the creation of mechanisms to promote a more effective youth policy, for which the contributions of the International Congress of Researchers on Childhood, Adolescence and Youth will be vital.



During the opening of the event, at the Convention Center in Havana, she pointed out that the UJC has the responsibility endorsed in the Constitution of the Republic to represent and attend to the interests of all children, adolescents and young people.



For the fulfillment of this mission, Alvarez added, it is essential to have full knowledge of the ways of thinking, expectations, projects and contradictions of these age groups.



Topics such as the use of free time, recreation, employment, life projects and youth migration determine the design of communication programs, strategies and policies, the results of which are largely due to the use of science.



The first secretary of the UJC stressed that there is still a lot to learn and understand about the inner workings of the youth sector and that the organization is responsible for effective dialogue and the search for solutions based on science.



The Congress, which runs until next Thursday, is also attended by Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, minister of education, Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, minister of science, technology and environment, and Keyla Estevez Garcia, director of the Center for Youth Studies.