Cuba to receive financial support for the construction of photovoltaic plants





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will provide financial support to Cuba for the construction of 15 MW in photovoltaic farms, informed today on Twitter Livan Arronte Cruz, Cuban minister of energy and mines (MINEM).



Arronte, who is participating at the Dialogue on Energy Transition 2022 being held at the German foreign ministry on March 29 and 30, referred on that social media network to the friendly meeting he had with Francesco La Camera, director general of that intergovernmental organization that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future.



As part of his work agenda in Germany, the minister of energy and mines also spoke with PhD. Simone Peter, president of the German federation of renewable energies.



Both exchanged on Cuba's program for the development of renewable energy sources (RES) in the Caribbean nation and the promotion of projects with German companies.



Arronte also had a fruitful exchange with PhD Ajay Mathur, director general of the International Solar Alliance, in the framework of the Dialogue on Energy Transition 2022.



The head of MINEM indicated that both parties exchanged on renewable energy projects under development and future projects for Cuba.



Cuban minister of energy and mines, Livan Arronte Cruz, began a visit to Germany on Monday, invited to participate at the Energy Transition Dialogue 2022.



Held since 2015, this event is attended by more than 70 ministers of foreign affairs and energy, as well as more than 20,000 virtual participants from more than 130 states.



It is also the leading international conference dedicated to the global energy transition.