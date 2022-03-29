Cuban president highlights medal award to Cuban scientists





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, considered as an honor to participate in the presentation of the Medal for Inventors, awarded by the World



Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to Cuban scientists, responsible for the development of Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala and Mambisa.



On Twitter, Diaz-Canel referred to remember the day he asked Cuban scientists to create our anti-COVID-19 vaccines and stated that it seemed crazy, but we fully trusted them.



For his part, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban minister of foreign affairs, highlighted, on the same social media, the distinction granted the day before to the Cuban scientists.



On Monday, Cuban scientists, responsible for the development of Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala and Mambisa, received this well-deserved award, granted by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).



Yanet Climent received the award on behalf of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines and the Center for Molecular Immunology, while Sonsire Fernandez, on behalf of those institutions and the University of Havana.



At the same time, Glay Chinea did it for the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.



Accreditation certificates were also given to scientists from these institutions responsible for the development of the drugs.



The WIPO Inventors Medal recognizes the contribution that inventors make to the wealth and development of nations and encourages inventive and innovative activity worldwide.