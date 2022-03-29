Congress on childhood, adolescence and youth kicks off in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) The International Congress of Researchers on Childhood, Adolescence and Youth begins today, convened by the Center for Youth Studies and the Young Communist League.



The event, which will last until March 31, will be held in a hybrid way: in person at the Havana Convention Center and through digital platforms.



Its central theme is children, adolescents and youths post-COVID-19: activism, equity and social justice, and it constitutes an opportunity for a theoretical-methodological debate on studies related to these populations and the articulation of an academic discourse that contributes to the improvement of public policies for the comprehensive development of young generations.



It also aims at structuring permanent exchange links between researchers and institutions dedicated to working with children, adolescents and young people and will strengthen the operation of the National Network of Researchers on Youth and its links with other related networks and institutions.