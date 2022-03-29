Cuban president received the director general of WIPO





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, received at the Palace of the Revolution Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), along with other officials who are on a working visit to the country.



During the cordial exchange, the president referred to the Government Management System based on science and innovation, as well as the importance of developing an innovation ecosystem in Cuba.



They also exchanged on the use of intellectual property as a tool for innovation, transformation and development, and for the performance of new economic actors in society.



Invited to Cuba by the minister of science, technology and environment (Elba Rosa Perez Montoya), the delegation is also composed of Hasan Kleib, deputy director general of WIPO; Beatriz Amorim-Borher, director for Latin America and the Caribbean, and other representatives of that specialized agency of the United Nations System.



The meeting was also attended by Cuba's deputy prime minister, Ines Maria Chapman; the minister of foreign affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; the minister of science, technology and environment; and the director general of the Cuban industrial property office, Maria de los Angeles Sanchez Torres.