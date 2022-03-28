US association donates medical supplies to pediatric hospital in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) The Jose Marti Cultural Association of the United States delivered today a donation of medicines, medical supplies and expendable materials to the Pediatric Hospital of Centro Habana.



Ricardo Chang, vice president of the Association, told reporters that this organization, based in Miami, is spread throughout the country, and the gesture of solidarity responds to the interest of Cubans living in the U.S. to help the people of the Caribbean island.



The donation reflects the desire to contribute and we hope it will be the first of many, because Cuba is not only affected by the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, but also by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.



María de la Luz B'Hamel Ramírez, director of commercial policy with North America of the Cuban ministry of foreign trade and investment, highlighted the importance of the resources donated by groups in solidarity with Cuba, businessmen and friends in that country.



The directive expressed that in the midst of the adversities caused by the current pandemic and the hostile policy of Washington, scientists and Cuban health workers achieved in record time five vaccine candidates, three of them vaccines, which have made it possible for more than nine million Cubans to complete the immunization scheme.



Dr. Juan Antonio Gonzalez Valdes, president of the Scientific Council and first director of this Pediatric Hospital, affirmed that the supplies are indispensable for the care of infants in that institution.

The donation is made up of surgical rubber gloves, masks, respirators, walkers, canes, wheelchairs, crutches, syringes, disposable materials and medicines.