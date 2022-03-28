Díaz-Canel affirms that child protection is a priority in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed on Sunday on his official Twitter account that the protection of children is a priority in the Caribbean country.



#CubaEsJusta and in the Marti's fight to conquer all justice, the protection of children is a priority. The Organs of Attention to Minors and their #60YearsDefendingRights, are the best proof of that will. #CubaVive, the president wrote on the social network.



The system of care for minors is part of state policies, care and comprehensive protection for children, adolescents and youth.



Many congratulations to the workers of the Specialty of Minors of @minint_cuba, on the 60th anniversary of its creation, said Manuel Marrero, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba on his Twitter account.



Receive recognition for their work with children, adolescents and young people, and appreciation for the work they do.#Cuba🇨🇺 #CubaVive, he added.



Just three years after the triumph of the Revolution in Cuba, the body of Attention to Minors of the Ministry of the Interior was created, aimed at strengthening its links with Civil Society organizations and education and health institutions in each community.