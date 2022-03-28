Havana hosts 1st Local Development Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Organized by the government of the capital city, the 1st Havana Local Development Fair that begins today will bring together many local economic actors, be they self-employed or involved in Local Development Projects, new forms of non-state and state



management and cooperatives, who will exchange experiences and launch their goods and services in order to strengthen cooperation with domestic and foreign companies.



Isabel Hamze Díaz, secretary of the Organizing Committee, stated that the Fair will showcase local development solutions to the most pressing problems facing Cuban communities in an effort supported by specialized services provided through Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba S.A. (ETECSA), the National Tax Administration Bureau (ONAT), notary offices, commercial registries and other agencies and institutions.



The opening ceremony will be held at the Central Pavilion of the venue—the Expocuba fairgrounds—and followed by presentations of new cooperatives, public recreational and cultural events, book launchings and music concerts.