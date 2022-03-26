Diaz Canel presides over communist party assembly in central province of the country





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN)Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, attends today the assessment meeting of the political organization in Ciego de Avila province.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the PCC and Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat and head of the ideological department, among other party leaders, are also present.



Some 150 delegates and 50 guests are participating in the meeting in the territory, which will focus its analysis on the role of the PCC in the face of the current economic challenges; and the implementation and fulfillment of the ideas, concepts and guidelines issued by the 8th Congress of the PCC.



The report previously discussed with the membership, gathered by the different sectors of society, emphasizes the need to increase food production in a province where, although there are fertile lands with water, there is dissatisfaction due to the high level of empty areas to be put into production.



At the center of the Provincial Assembly's analysis will also be the rescue of the sugar cane sector, for what it represents not only the production of sugar cane, but of its derivatives, the work with young people, who mark the continuity and strengthening of the internal life of the organization, among other topics.