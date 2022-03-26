Diaz-Canel participates in evaluation assembly of communist party in central province of the country





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, participates today, in this city, in the Assembly of Evaluation of that party organization in the province of Sancti Spiritus, an event attended by some 150 delegates from the most different sectors.



Among the issues to be discussed at the meeting are the policy of cadres, the active participation of the militants in the socio-economic development of the territory, the combativeness and exemplarity, all of them inherent to the internal functioning of the PCC, but that spread to the rest of the processes of this central region.



And as the Party has to be everywhere, as Diaz-Canel himself stated this Thursday in the Assembly of Party Evaluation in Matanzas, the agenda also includes food production, a key issue for a province that is recognized as eminently agricultural, the transformation of neighborhoods and the link with the new generations.



The meeting, which is also attended by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, is the climax of a broad process that began at the base and was extended to all municipalities since November 2021 and until January 21.



Felix Duarte Ortega, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and head of the productive department of goods and services, is also present at the meeting, which reviews the implementation of ideas, concepts and guidelines of the 8th Party Congress, held in April 2021.