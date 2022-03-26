All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Government visit to Cuban central province concludes today



SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The fourth governmental visit to Villa Clara, headed by Salvador Valdes Mesa and Manuel Marrero, vice president and prime minister of Cuba, respectively, concludes today with the analysis of the tours of the province in the previous days.

The objectives of this visit were to check the implementation of the economic and social development strategy, the solution of the population's proposals, to make contacts with the people and to unblock everything related to the actions to achieve progress in the economic, political and social spheres.

The deputy prime ministers Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, Ines Maria Chapman Waugh and Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella were also present in the tours of the territory.

