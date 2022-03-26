Cuban Central Bank and Ministry of Health announce modifications to border regulations





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) and the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today on the modifications they are proposing as part of the upcoming entry into force of updated regulations that affect passengers entering and leaving the country.



Marta Lusson Arguelles, secretary of the BCC, said on the Mesa Redonda program that the changes will make it easier for travelers to pay customs duties upon their return to the country for the importation of articles and merchandise.



She detailed that this update has as its antecedent a 2019 resolution that established as a limit for the free export and import of Cuban pesos (CUP) the amount of 2,000 pesos, which is now raised to 5,000 CUP.



Lusson Arguelles pointed out that these are measures that countries adopt for border control of cash, in compliance with international standards and conventions to which Cuba is a signatory, with the purpose of preventing and confronting money laundering and financing terrorism, as well as protecting national currencies.



The directive specified that there is a BCC resolution in force that establishes the limit of 5,000 MLC (freely convertible currency) as the limit for free export and import.



However, in order to exceed that amount, a permit is required from the bank, which has up to seven days to respond to the request, taking into account the legality of the funds.



For her part, Mailin Beltran Delgado, head of the pharmaceutical services department of MINSAP, referred that the modifications to the import and export of products include medicines, narcotics, psychotropic drugs, substances with similar effects to drugs for medical use, vaccines, blood derivatives, medical equipment and supplies and other products that could be harmful to health.



She mentioned that the changes are based on the attributions that the ministry of health has in matters of regulation, control and supervision of drugs and substances, responds to the international regulations on customs and drugs in force in the country, and to the guidelines for the treatment of international travelers, issued by the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).



The specialist clarified that the regulation does not modify the current regulation on the importation of medicines and medical supplies in duty-free quantities, but is focused on specific products that could be harmful or require special conditions for border transit, in addition to making it safer and more expeditious.



With the entry into force of the resolution, she explained, the transportation of controlled substances by travelers who require them for medical treatment is made more flexible, in the amounts that correspond to this purpose, and unifies the provisions established for border authorities.

It also establishes that travelers who use controlled substances for the maintenance and substitution treatment of drug addiction, must process and obtain authorization prior to their arrival in the country to transport and import their medical treatment.



Among other aspects, control is maintained for the import or export by international travelers of non-commercial and postal cargo of drugs not authorized by international conventions, blood products, equipment, medical, dental and diagnostic equipment, devices and materials, and other products with special regulations or that are considered harmful to human health.

