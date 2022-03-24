Díaz-Canel will participate in Party evaluation meeting in western Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel posted a message on his official Twitter account to announce his participation today in the annual evaluation meeting of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province of Matanzas, the fifth of its kind to take stock of the organization’s work in the last year.



After a similar process at district and municipal levels, the provincial assemblies are intended to put on the table the Party’s role in the current economic circumstances and the implementation and fulfillment of the Ideas, Concepts and Guidelines emanated from the Eighth Congress.



On March 11, during the evaluation meeting in the province of Pinar del Rio, Diaz-Canel urged the Party to find more creative ways of working and discussing everything of concern to both the grassroots members and society at large.



He also called to avoid bureaucratic methods of leadership, strengthen the links with the Party cells and learn more about Cuban history and culture, as well as to boost revolutionary enthusiasm, and eliminate the attitudes of indifference and selfishness among the members.