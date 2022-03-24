National workshop advocates comprehensive vision of education





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) An all-inclusive approach to teaching and the improvement of the Cuban education system will prevail today in the debates of the 1st Workshop on History, Marxism-Leninism and Education for Citizen Life, which will take place until March 25.



Today’s program will feature discussions about different topics of learning within seven working commissions and the presentation of the two most recent issues of the journal Cuba Socialista by its director, the intellectual Enrique Ubieta Gómez.



Attending this event—held at the Ñico Lopez Higher School of Party Cadre in Havana—are more than 200 delegates from all over the country.