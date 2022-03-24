Cybersecurity and E-Commerce set the tone at Informática 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) On its penultimate day, the 28th International Convention and Fair Informática 2022 will address the prospects of e-commerce and its main platforms and the role of cybersecurity in an increasingly interconnected society.



Today’s program includes the keynote lecture Evolución y desarrollo de Transfermóvil by Julio Antonio García Trápaga, General Director of E-Commerce at ETECSA, as well as a panel and special presentations of ticket sales applications.



Raydel Montesino Perurena, rector of the University of Computer Sciences, will give a lecture on the teaching of cybersecurity in Cuba, where the topic is already a university degree course designed to qualify professionals for the protection of organizations and entities in cyberspace.

ICT risk management, digital security, theoretical analysis of cyberbullying in Cuba and innovative alliances for cybersecurity are other subjects scheduled for discussion.



Wednesday featured a talk by the renowned Cuban researcher and scientist Agustín Lage, who urged the articulation between managerial innovation and the technology industry in pursuit of economic progress through the project New Technologies, Advanced Industrialization and International Insertion of one of the macro-programs of the 2030 National Economic and Social Development Plan.



Likewise, the Fair, held online for the first time through the Cuban platform Fevexpo, hosted a business forum that included presentations of enterprise goods and services.



Informática 2022 will close its doors on Friday after days of hard work and debates among the actors of the new ICTs.