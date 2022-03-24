Cuba and France Hold Ministerial Political Consultations





Havana, March 23 (ACN) Cuban First deputy foreign minister Gerardo Peñalver kicked off a working visit to France on Wednesday, where he will hold bilateral political consultations with Francois Delattre, general secretary of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the talks will address political dialog and bilateral relations and assess the development of economic links and cooperation projects.



The Cuban official’s working agenda includes meetings with representatives of the French government, and with members of the National Assembly and the Senate, as well as an encounter with representatives of the Cuban community in France and of the solidarity-with-Cuba movement.



The Cuban delegation also includes the island’s ambassador to Paris Otto Vaillant; the vice-director for Europe and Canada at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Nelson Tamayo, and other officials from the Cuban ministry and the island’s embassy in France.



The Mechanism for Ministerial Political Consultations between France and Cuba was established in 2011 as a regular exchange on bilateral relations and their prospects.