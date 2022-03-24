Cuban President Meets Leader of Regional Integration Alliance





Havana, March 23 (ACN) The First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Wednesday with Sacha Llorenti Soliz, Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), who is paying an official visit to Cuba.



The Cuban head of state ratified his country’s will to support the advancement and development of the regional alliance and defend unity in the face of foreign interference attempts. The meeting addressed the achievements of the political coordination alliance and new actions ahead.



The ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary thanked the island’s contribution to the alliance and ratified its rejection of the US economic blockade against the Cuban people.



The visitor was accompanied by Wendy Viteri and Edith Peraza, officials with the executive secretariat of the regional organization.



On the Cuba side was Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez; Josefina Vidal, deputy foreign minister and Carlos de Cespedes, director for South America at the Cuban Foreign Ministry.