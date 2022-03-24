Cuba Reports Perceptible 5.2 Quake in Eastern Province





Havana, March 23 (ACN) Cuba’s Seismological Research Center reported that the national network of seismological stations registered a perceptible 5.2 tremor Wednesday at 3:40 pm. The quake was spotted at 18.80 North and -74.09 West, at a depth of 11 km; that’s 150 kilometers south of Maisi, in the province of Guantanamo.



Several localities in Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba reported to have perceived the phenomenon.



No human or material damage was reported by the quake, which was the third of its kind this year.