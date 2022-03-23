Measures in Havana to guarantee public transportation services





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The Temporary Working Group in this city announced a number of measures to cope with the poor availability of fuel in Havana’s gas stations.



According to a TV report published on Facebook, there has been a shortfall in electricity generation since the Antonio Guiteras power plant was disconnected from the national grid, which led to an overuse of the Cuban diesel generators.



In order to guarantee their proper operation, specialized transportation service units need to make more daily trips in order to maintain the said generators operational and, therefore, the gas stations have been affected.



Among the measures to guarantee the basic transport services, the sale of fuels in containers has been temporarily suspended and a number of gas stations in the city will only serve rented cars.



The note points out that the top national and local political and government authorities are working to solve this problem.