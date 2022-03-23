All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
23
March Wednesday

Communist Parties of Cuba and China to hold Theoretical Seminar



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The 4th Theoretical Seminar between the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the Communist Party of China (PCCh) will be held online on March 23 and 24 with messages from the top leaders of both nations.

The Cuban delegation will be headed by the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, Roberto Morales Ojeda, whereas Hoang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau and of the Secretariat and head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the PCCh will preside over the Chinese side.

The seminar will address issues related to socio-economic development and political and ideological work, priorities of the CPC and the CPC.

These events stand as major mechanisms to exchange experiences in the process of building socialism in Cuba and China.

