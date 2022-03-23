Artificial Intelligence, focus of Informática 2022’s third day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The third day of the 28th International Convention and Fair Informática 2022 will revolve around the discussion of strategies to develop Artificial Intelligence and the role of the information and communication technologies (ICTs) in organizational management.



Rafael Bello Perez, director of the Center for Informatics Studies and professor of the Department of Computer Science at the Central University Marta Abreu de Las Villas, will give a keynote lecture on Artificial Intelligence in Society.



The 10th International Symposium on Communications and the 6th International Conference on Computer Science and Informatics will also enter their second day, marked by the presence of César Brod, director of Relations with Linux Communities of the LPL in Brazil.



As part of the event, the University of Computer Sciences (UCI) is exhibiting the Website Monitor, a consultancy project for online positioning that boasts features such as the evaluation of performance, usability, security and search engine optimization.



Also on display at the Cuba Stand is RX-COVID-19, a computer system for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients, one of the winning solutions in the contest Panorama de las TICs en Cuba (Overview of the ICTs in Cuba)



The 28th International Convention and Fair Informática 2022, held at Havana’s International Conference Center, gathers more than 750 delegates, including representatives from 22 nations.