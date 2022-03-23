National workshop for a better teaching of history begins





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The First National Workshop on History, Marxism-Leninism and Education for Civic Life begins today in Havana with an invitation to apply didactic and innovative methods in the teaching of history and civic values in Cuba.



The event will be attended by more than 200 delegates from all over the country who will discuss and share their experiences in the development of this subject in the country.



On its first day, the Workshop will feature keynote lectures by prominent leaders and thinkers and the launching of the book El pensamiento antirracista de Fidel Castro Ruz (Fidel Castro Ruz's anti-racist thoughts).



Special attention will be paid during the event to the teaching of, research on and communication for the improvement of educational work in the country, and the main ideas emanated from the debate will be posted on Twitter with the hashtags #CubaViveEnSuHistoria and #CubaEsHistoriaYMarxismo.