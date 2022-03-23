Guantanamo Province Marks World Water Day under Precarious Water Scenario





Guantanamo, March 22 (ACN) With a precarious water availability situation, this easternmost Cuban province marked World Water Day on Tuesday.



Guantanamo province only counts on one third of water accumulated in its major reservoirs, due to severe drought.



Pablo Riesco, from Guantanamo Hydrologic Engineers’ Society told the Cuban News Agency that the scarcity of rainwater is alarming since the province only counts on only 116 million cubic meters of water out of a total 347 million reservoir capacity.



People are receiving drinking water every six days in several districts, while ongoing initiatives and investment projects do not yet meet the local demand of water. Such water scarcity had not been reported in Guantanamo since 2004, said Riesco.



The UN General Assembly adopted in 1992 an accord to mark World Water Day every March 22 in tune with recommendations from the UN Conference on the Environment and Development, included on Chapter 18 of the 21st Agenda.