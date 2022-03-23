Cuba Opens On-line Visa Application Service





Havana, March 22 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Ministry announced the activation of an on-line visa application service, which can be accessed from around the world.



The new service is an easy and organized way to apply for a visa online, according to the Ministry’s Twitter account “@CubaMINREX.



Those interested can access the service by visiting visaonline.cubaminrex.cu, where the user must fill out an application form and then pick the country from where he is applying for the visa.