Cuban deputy FM holds meeting with ALBA-TCP executive secretary





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal held a meeting today with the executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, where they highlighted the importance of the organization for political coordination.



On Twitter, the Cuban foreign ministry informed that both authorities also emphasized the role of the Partnership in economic cooperation and in defense of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



Llorenti arrived in Cuba on Saturday for a working visit in which he said he was willing to continue joining efforts for ALBA-TCP.



On the same social media, the executive secretary announced that his visit began by addressing the issues discussed at the meetings held with the Global South think tanks and others of interest to ALBA-TCP countries.