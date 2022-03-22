President of the Cuban parliament highlights Cuba-Guinea-Bissau friendship ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, member of the Political Bureau and president of the National Assembly, highlighted Cuba's friendly relations with Guinea-Bissau, when he welcomed his counterpart from the African nation, Cipriano Cassama, at the National Capitol on Monday.



During the meeting, Lazo Hernandez highlighted the close friendship between Cuba and Guinea-Bissau, forged under the guidance of historic leaders, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Amilcar Cabral.



The head of the National Assembly described the inter-parliamentary relations as excellent and called for their expansion and strengthening, while thanking the African country for its help and solidarity and its support in the fight against the aggressions of the U.S. government.

For his part, Cipriano Cassama expressed his gratitude for the Cuban solidarity and kindness and stressed the maintenance of historical ties between the two nations.



The Guinean head of the delegation said that many Cubans died for their country to become independent, and the Caribbean nation has also left its mark with its doctors and placed on the shoulder of his Cuban counterpart a traditional garment of his people.



Yolanda Ferrer Gomez and Yuniel Flores, president and official of the international relations commission of the National Assembly of People's Power, respectively; as well as MP Orlando Gutierrez, head of the Cuba-Guinea-Bissau parliamentary friendship group, were present at the meeting.



The African side was also represented by representative Fofana Quieta, president of the permanent commission for public works, housing, transport, energy, science and technology, and the ambassador of that nation to Havana.