Cuban FM mourns plane accident in China





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, mourned the loss of human lives caused by the plane crash that occurred on Monday in southern China.



Cuban diplomacy head expressed on Twitter his solidarity with the people and government of the Asian country, and extended condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.



On Monday, a commercial plane of China Eastern Airlines (flight MU 5735) crashed in the Zhuang autonomous region of Guangxi, with 123 passengers and nine crew members on board.



According to Prensa Latina, the fire department has found pieces of the aircraft (Boeing 737-800), and rescue works continue in the area.



The airline activated an emergency mechanism and grounded all its Boeing 737-800s until an inspection of their safety systems was completed.



For his part, Chinese president Xi Jinping called for the necessary measures to be taken to identify the cause of the accident and to improve the safety review of the civil aviation sector.