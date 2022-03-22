Second day of International Fair Informática 2022 kicks off in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) The second day of the 18th International Convention and Fair Informatica 2022, will be dedicated to issues such as digital transformation and digitization of enterprises and institutions.



Luis Guillermo Fernandez Perez, general director of the Informatics Applications Company Desoft, will head the event ICTs in the Management and Innovation of Organizations, dedicated to technological development and the application of science in institutions.



The 8th International Symposium on Informatics from the community, coordinated by the Young Computer and Electronics Clubs, will begin on the same day and will address topics such as intelligent cities and communities, electronic government, and services and applications for citizens.

The event will include the celebration of the 6th International Conference on Computer Science and Informatics (CICCI 2022), which will serve to exchange research and results in this discipline worldwide.



The CICCI will consist of three main aspects: information systems and programming technologies, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and digital signal and image processing.



Sectors such as education and health presented their innovations in computerization to optimize services in terms of faster and more efficient processes.



Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, deputy prime minister of the country, reported on the technological context of the Caribbean nation, which has an Internet penetration that exceeds the world average.



The nation is gradually advancing towards computerization in all possible sectors, in spite of economic limitations and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, he said.



Under the slogan Together for the digital transformation, the 18th International Convention and Fair Informática 2022 is being held at the Convention Center in Havana until March 25.