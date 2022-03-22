Cuba Deputy Minister of Justice on Working Visit to Belgium





Havana, March 21 (ACN) Cuban deputy minister of Justice Yashna Diaz is meeting a tight working agenda in Belgium, including a look at possible cooperation opportunities in the area of justice.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the official will stay in Belgium till March 23 as she will meet with local Belgian and also European authorities.



Among the many scheduled meeting, the Cuba deputy minister will hold talks with the first deputy minister of the European Leftist Party Maite Mola, and also with European lawmakers and members of the European Parliament Friendship-with-Cuba Group.



The Cuban official arrived in Belgium from Austria after taking part at the 65 Session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.