Cuba to preside over United Nations Conference on Disarmament





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) Cuba will preside over the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, to be held on Tuesday, March 22 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.



The Cuban foreign ministry informed that its first deputy minister of foreign affairs, Gerardo Peñalver Portal, will take part in the opening session of the event.



The Cuban diplomat will also hold meetings with high-ranking officials of international organizations and the UN, with whom he will exchange views on different issues on the international agenda.



According to the source, the island is committed to working for the forum to maintain its relevance and on the basis of its principled position in favor of multilateralism, peace and general and complete disarmament, particularly nuclear disarmament.



This body, composed of 65 member states, has been designated by the UN General Assembly, since 1978, as the exclusive multilateral negotiating forum in disarmament.