Cuba ratifies its commitment to the fight against racism





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, ratified today on Twitter that the Revolution will fight against inherited prejudices and discriminatory practices.



On the occasion of today's International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the president said that Cuba joins the voices for action against racism, and stressed that the Cuban Revolution believes in only one race: the human one.



For his part, foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stressed on the same social media that the National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination reflects the political will and commitment to the construction of an increasingly fair and inclusive socialist society.

The referred program was approved in November 2019 by the Cuban council of ministers, and is implemented by a governmental commission headed by the president of the nation.



It also involves 18 agencies of the central state administration and an equal number of civil society institutions.



One of its main objectives is the assessment of the historical, economic, aesthetic, political, social, psychological and cultural factors that favor the presence of racial discrimination practices in Cuban society at present, as well as the strengths and opportunities for their confrontation and definitive elimination.



Every March 21, since 1966, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is celebrated internationally, in which the international community is urged to redouble its efforts to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination.