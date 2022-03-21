As of today, International Convention and Fair Informática 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The 18th International Convention and Fair Informática 2022, intended to discuss and promote digital transformation and expand the Cuban ecosystem, opens today in hybrid format in Havana.



In statements to the press, Magda Brito D' Toste, executive secretary of the organizing committee, said that the event will help promote the national industry of computer applications and services, their capabilities and integration into other forms of management, and the use of technologies to create production linkages and boost exports.



Held at the Havana’s International Conference Center, Informática 2022 will include nine events about the software industry, e-commerce and digital content, geomatics, and disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence.



The fair will gather more than 60 exhibitors who will showcase their goods and services on Fevexpo, the first digital platform developed in Cuba for meetings of this kind.