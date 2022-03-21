Cuban President mourns death of cartoonist Cecilio Avilés





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lamented the decease of cartoonist Cecilio Avilés, creator of popular children's characters such as Cecilín and Coti, and considered a referent in nationwide community work.



“My condolences to family, friends, neighbors and colleagues of Cecilio Aviles, creator and cultural promoter, father of Cecilin and Coty, beloved cartoonists of many Cuban generations whom he also taught to draw from his space on television,” the president wrote.



On his end, Luis Morlote, president of the Union of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC), highlighted the artist’s fruitful career as a member of the institution, where he chaired the Permanent Commission for Community Culture, whereas Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso stated his sorrow for the loss of such an outstanding Cuban visual artist and beloved cartoonists.



As member of the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC) and UNEAC, Avilés won the 2010 National Community Culture Award.